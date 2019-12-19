Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought security of prosecution witnesses in the illegal award of LNG Terminal to M/s EETPL.

According to available documents, the NAB wrote a letter to the Secretary Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary government of Sindh, Inspector General of Police Sindh and Inspector General of Police Islamabad with the subject “request for provision of security, reference against Shahid Khakan Abbasi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Minster for Petrolum and Natural Resources, Management of SSGC, ISGS, M/S ETPL and others regarding the illegal award of LNG terminal-1 to M/s EETPL.”

It further said, “it is intimated that Zubair Siddique, ex-Managing Director SSGC Karachi, and Mobin Saulat, Managing Director, ISGS Islamabad, are prosecution witnesses in the subject case and have requested for provision of security due to life threats. The said persons have been granted pardon by Chairman NAB and they are important witnesses in a high profile case being investigated and prosecuted by this bureau under the law. It is, therefore, requested that adequate security be provided to these witnesses on priority.”

Bureau writes letter to Interior Secretary

The documents revealed that total 14 prosecution witnesses had recorded their statements in this case including Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Chairman Awami Muslim League, Arshad Ahamed Abbasi, Muhammad Abid Akram Cheema, Deputy Director (legal) PPRA, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Aditional District Magistrate ICT Islamabad, Sidra Anwar, AC ICT, Islamabad, Abid Saeed, Mobin Saulat, Zubair Siddique, Sabar Hussian, Aamir Raza, Deputy Director PID Islamabad, Nawaz Ahmed Virk, Deputy Director, Khurram Hassan, Financial expert, Deputy Director SECP, Islamabad, Abdul Rasheed Jhokio, Director Technical, Ministry of Energy Petrolum Division and Allah Nawaz, assistant Economic Advisor.

Two witnesses including Inter-State Gas System Managing Director Mobin Soulat and former petroleum secretary Abid Saeed had become approvers against the former premier and recorded their statements to the investigation team. Mobin was considered a close aide of former PM Abbasi and he enjoyed his third term as ISGS MD due to Abbasi’s efforts.