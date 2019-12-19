Share:

JEHLUM (INP): Road safety seminar on “Law Abiding Concept Through Islam” was conducted by National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North-II here on Wednesday. Professor Ahmad Rafique Akhtar was special guest and addressed the public to follow the traffic rules in the light of Islam and cooperate with National Highways and Motorway Police. DIG North Zone Muhammad Alam Shinwari also attended this seminar and advised the public to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. Sector Commander North-II SSP Waheedur Rehman Khattak and Jhelum DPO Cap (r) Syed Hammad Abid also addressed the participants and advised the public to cooperate with Police. DSP Iftikhar Ahmad, DSP Rizwan Abbasi, DSP Mubashra Javed and a large number of Motorway Police officers attended this seminar. Other than general Public a large number Teachers and students from Punjab College, Bukhari College and Govt Boys Degree College GT Road Jhelum participated in this seminar.

Couple, man and son crushed to death

KHANEWAL/TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporters): Man and his wife while a man along with his minor son was crushed to death in two road accidents occurred in different areas. In Khanewal, a man along with his wife was crushed to death by trailer near Noureen Nishat Hospital overhead bridge here on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle on overhead bridge as a result, motorcyclist Ghulam Hussain died on the spot while his wife Kaneez Bibi sustained critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital Khanewal but she could not survived. Deceased were residents of Chak 107/10R, Tehsil Jahanian. After autopsy and legal proceedings, the dead bodies were handed over to the heirs. In Toba Tek Sing, a man and his minor son died when a tractor-trolley hit them in Rajana here on Wednesday while four other persons sustained injuries in the accident. Deceased Nasir of Chak 286/GB was on the way to Rajana on motorcycle to drop his seven-year-old son Rehan to a Rajana school. Another motorcycle rickshaw was carrying school children on same road, which collided with his bike in the meantime, a tractor-trolley also ran over both bike and rickshaw. As a result Nasir and his son Rehan died instantly while rickshaw driver Saleem, three minor children - Zain, Usman and Iqra were critically injured. They were rushed to Rajana rural health centre from where doctors referred all the four injured kids to DHQ hospital.