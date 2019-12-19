Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, the city remained in the grip of severe cold wave on Wednesday with experts seeing no respite from the prevailing harsh weather conditions during the current week. Biting cold grinded life to a halt and low visibility disrupted air and road traffic. The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog again forced closure of portions of highways. Snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintain the mercury to a low level. According to the experts, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach south/ western and extreme upper parts of the country and may persist for another two days. The Meteorological Department forecast mainly cold and dry weather. Light rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at a few places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand Division) and Gilgit Baltistan during the period. Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 12 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -11C, Gupis -10C, Bagrote -08C, Hunza -07C, Parachinar, Kalam and Gilgit -05C, Kalat and Rawalakot -03C, MalamJabba -02C, Murree and Bunji -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 5C.