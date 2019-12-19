Share:

LAHORE - The government got three bills passed from the Punjab Assembly with majority on Wednesday while the opposition walks out of the house for being denied presenting amendment to the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Accusing the government of backing away from the promise of giving provincial status to South Punjab, the opposition suggested the treasury support bills for creating two new provinces – South Punjab and Bahawalpur.

The session started one hour and 10 minutes behind the schedule with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Law Minister Raja Basharat responded to the queries during question hour on services and general administration department.

On the start of proceedings during government business, PML-N’s Waris Kallu sought permission for proposing amendment to draft of the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2019. He said that the government has rejected proposed amendments to the draft law on technical ground. He accused the government of not fulfilling legal requirements while presenting the bill for approval.

Raja Basharat said that the opposition has not submitted amendments as per the rules. He raised the question that why the opposition always wait for the last day for proposing amendments.

As the chair disallowed the amendments, the opposition staged a walkout while chanting slogans against the government.

In the absence of opposition, the House passed the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Punjab Probation and Parole Service Bill 2019 and the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils (Amendment) Bill 2019 with majority.

Earlier, PML-N’s Awais Leghari stood on a point of order and drew attention of the chair towards indifferent attitude of the government on the issue of new provinces. He said that those who raised slogan of giving status of a province to southern districts of Punjab were expressing inability to fulfill the promise. He said that the government was not interested in creating new provinces.

“Government is backing away from the promise under the pretext of not having required numbers in the National Assembly and Senate. The issue should be discussed on the floor of the House. The PML-N has already submitted bills for giving provincial status to South Punjab and Bahawalpur. These bills should be passed”, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Shahab-ud-Din said that custodians of Takhat-e-Lahore were doing politics on the issue of new provinces. He also raised the issue of not giving alternative to those affected by land erosion along Indus River. He said that those affected by Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab have already been compensated. He urged the government to compensate the affected people. The chair suggested the legislator to meet the law minister for resolving the issue.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 3pm.