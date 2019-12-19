Share:

LAHORE - Chinese technological advancement and expertise can help Pakistan to serve as a food basket to this part of the world, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to a six member delegation of China Pakistan Economic & Trade Council on Wednesday. Chairman CPETC Shafiq-ur-Rehman and President Chen Jianlu led the delegation. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Fiaz Haider and Khalid Usman were also present.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan has fertile land, all weathers and one of the best canal systems but unable to reap fruit from these blessings just because of lack of modern technologies. He said that China has transformed into an economic giant and has already playing a vital role to make Pakistan prosperous.

Transfer of technology would ensure speedy growth for Pakistan’s industrial and agriculture sectors, he said, adding, the government to government collaboration well supported by the frequent interaction between private sectors representatives were presently at their best.

The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and China was more than 16 billion dollars while China was the highest contributor to the net foreign direct investment in Pakistan. Chinese have good investment opportunities in engineering, surgical instruments, pharmaceutical, value added textiles, leather products, poultry/meat and agriculture machinery, he said. “It is the right time to invest in Pakistan”, he said and added that labour in Pakistan was cheap.

Chen Jianlu hoped that relations between the businessmen of the two countries would further improve in days to come. He was also optimistic that visit of the delegation would help Chinese businessmen to find new partners in Pakistan. Shafiq-ur-Rehman gave a detailed introduction of the association and its role in uplifting Pak-China trade and economic ties.