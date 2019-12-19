Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Thursday said Pakistan is hosting three million Afghan immigrants despite being a poor country.

The SAPM took to Twitter and maintained that hosting of Afghan migrants by Pakistanis for forty years despite all difficulties is commendable.

“The problems of immigrants have been highlighted before the world through Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the Global Refugee Forum in which he threw light on the dilemma of helpless migrants.

“We have to eradicate such circumstances from the world which force people to migrate.

“PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at this forum just like other international platforms and apprised the world of India’s brutal and inhumane occupation.

“Another immigrant crisis can be averted by stopping India from committing non-constitutional and atrocious acts.”