ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russian Federation on Wednesday discussed maritime security, stability and bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries.

Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov visited the Naval Headquarters and met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival, the visiting dignitary was received by Admiral Abbasi. A smartly turned-out contingent of Navy presented the guard of honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers, says Navy press release.

During the meeting, Admiral Yevmenov and Admiral Abbasi discussed various matters of maritime security, stability and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

He thanked the visiting dignitary for participation of Russian Navy in the AMAN-19, a Multinational Maritime Exercise hosted by Pakistan. Russian Commander appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval domains.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region.

He was briefed on the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 & 35-A of Indian constitution and Pakistan’s continued support to the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.