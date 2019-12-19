Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Kissan Movement (PKM) President Hanif Gujjar after arriving back from Rahimyar Khan and Ghotki at Lahore met farmers and said that Rahimyar Khan mills have started to monopolise the purchase of sugarcane crop through district administration of Punjab Government.

They have started to arrest and harass sugarcane buyers who were giving better rates to farmers so that they can get cane at minimum price below the Government of Punjab fixed price of Rs190. The sugar mills which are running in Rahimyar Khan district still want to buy cane at Rs180 to Rs185.

District administration has ordered the people who had come from outside of district Rahimyar Khan not to buy cane otherwise they would be arrested.

Mr. Hanif Gujjar has appealed to CM Punjab and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against district administration of Rahimyar Khan to stop victimising the farmers on the behest of PTI government Ministers, who are running sugar mills there.