ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his commitment to facilitating small farmers in increasing their yields, getting fair prices for their crops and improving market access.

In a tweet on Kisan Day on Wednesday, he said, “we are also ensuring small farmers’ access to Sehat Insaf

Cards and to educational scholarships through Ehsaas programme.”

He said that small farmers in the country would be given better access to health and education facilities under the socio-welfare project of Ehsaas.

“We are ensuring their (small farmers’) access to Sehat Health Cards and to educational scholarships through Ehsaas programme,” the prime minister said.

The day was observed across the country on Wednesday to pay tribute to farmers and also promote awareness towards rewarding their contributions to society.

Agriculture and farming is an important sector of Pakistan’s economy and directly supports the country’s population.