PESHAWAR - The Counter Terrorism Department of Police have claimed arrest of prominent commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Buner group) and have recovered a pistol and

cartridges from his

possession.

A statement issued here by the CTD on Wednesday said that DIG CTD Abdullah Sheikh had directed the police to speed up the crackdown against all groups of TTP operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the directives, the CTD police arrested an important commander identified Rahmat Ali Shah, son of Usman Ghani, near Usman Hotel PIB Colony.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he along with other accomplices were involved in various terrorist activities in Buner. He also confessed that he exploded police check posts and had taken away weapons from the cops possession.

In 2009 they also attacked the FC camp in Buner and later escaped. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced two million rupees head money for the arrest of Rahmat Ali.

The counter terrorism court had declared the accused as proclaim offender and a cash prize was announced for police personnel participated in the in crackdown.