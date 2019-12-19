Share:

SIALKOT - The Sialkot Police have successfully launched advanced technology bearing “Smart City Surveillance System” at the recently established Police Control Room here on Wednesday. It is the first time, such a modern and well-equipped system has been set up in Sialkot to secure the general public. Sialkot District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Ch Tariq Anjum visited this police control room. On the occasion, Sialkot DPO Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz informed the DSJ that as many as 66 CCTV cameras have been installed at Sialkot city’s 25 important places and spots to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the security and surveillance. The DPO claimed that this “Smart City Surveillance System” would also help a lot in controlling street crime in the city.

ACE retrieves 963 kanals of forest dept

GUJRANWALA - The Anti-Corruption Authorities have retrieved 963 kanal of land from the illegal occupation here in Narowal on Wednesday. According the Anti-Corruption Establishment officials, some influential land mafia had illegally occupied 963 Kanal land owned by the Forest Department for the last many years. After receiving complaints about the matter, the ACE authorities conducted enquiry, which revealed that some influential persons had occupied the state land illegally for the last many years. After approval from the competent authority, the Anti-Corruption team carried out an operation and retrieved the land from the illegal occupation. The ACE has also decided to take action against the forest department staff who had been involved in the scam.

Clean-up drive kicks off

GUJRANWALA - The district administration and Municipal Corporation team have started anti-encroachment operation here on Hafizabad Road and Ladhewala Warriach areas. The operation has been designed to cleared roads from all kind of encroachments. Assistant Commissioner Saria Haider along with anti-encroachment team conducted the operation in Ladhewala Warriach area and removed hundreds of illegal encroachments set up by the traders in front of their shops. The officials also seized large number of equipment of the encroachers.