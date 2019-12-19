Share:

SHIKARPUR - A polio team was attacked and deprived of its valuables at gunpoint on Zarkhail Road, some five kilometres from New Faujdari police station of Shikarpur on Wednesday.

The eleven-member team was on its way to Jangi Khan Brohi village from Shikarpur in a van to administer polio drops to the children when armed men stopped, tortured and deprived them of 11 mobile phones, CNICs, jackets, cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

The outlaws disappeared from the spot after the swift operation. A lady health worker fell unconscious during the attack. The health staff, including Dr Javed Soomro, Sadam Brohi, Ibrahim Brohi, Babal Jhullan, Gulshan Bhatti and Afshan Soomro staged a demonstration and boycotted their polio campaign till the recovery of their snatched valuables and cash.

DHO Shikarpur Dr Shabeer Ahmed Shaikh and SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed rushed to the scene and assured the staff of recovering looted things.

It may be recalled that SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed rejoined his office duty yesterday on the orders of the court. No recovery of looted goods and arrest of outlaws could be made till filing this story. Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan told the media men that assailants must be arrested and said that attack on government vehicle would not be tolerated and justice would be served.

Kamran Zarkoon, ASP Shikarpur, told this scribe that police figured out the situation and attacker must be apprehended within days and no one would be allowed to take law into his hand for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.

Dr Shabir Shaikh, DHO Shikarpur, strongly condemned the attack on innocent polio team and said that every possible support would be provided to team and he would raise his voice against attack on every proper forum.

Ms Bushira Arain, chairperson All Pakistan Lady Health Workers, in her statement strongly condemned the incident and threatened that if the attackers would not be arrested within 24 hours polio drive would be boycotted across Pakistan.