WARSAW - New legislation being pushed by Poland’s populist ruling party that allows judges to be fired for dissenting with the government violates both judicial independence and the primacy of European Union law, a Polish parliamentary office warned Wednesday. The warning by parliament’s Bureau of Research comes after the Supreme Court warned a day earlier that the legislation could ultimately lead to Poland leaving the 28-nation European Union. The warnings come ahead of street protests planned in cities and towns across Poland on Wednesday evening in an effort to stop the legislation. Among other items in the draft law expected to be passed Thursday in the lower house, the right-wing government would have the power to discipline judges who carry out rulings in line with EU law, including questioning judicial appointments. The Supreme Court said that could put Poland irremediably at odds with the European bloc. If passed, the laws would give the government the power to fire or fine judges who rule in ways or express positions that it doesn’t like. One new provision would require judges to declare what associations they are affiliated with and all names under which they appear online.

Critics call the draft legislation repressive and fear it would lead to a final blow against any independence left for Poland’s judicial system after four years of overhauls by the conservative governing party, Law and Justice. The Supreme Court said those provisions represent a “continuation of the lawlessness of the 1980s,” a time when Poland was ruled by a repressive communist regime.