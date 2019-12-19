Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Petroleum Limited-Behbud Industrial Home (PPL-BIH) was inaugurated on December 17. The project aims to increase livelihood generation potential of local women residing near the company’s Adhi Field in Mastala, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, district Rawalpindi, Punjab. Manager, Adhi Field PPL Shaheen Parwez Akhtar inaugurated the facility along with Behbood Association of Pakistan’s (BAP) President Abida Malik and Executive Director Rear Admiral (R) Muhammad Mushtaq. Initially established by PPL in 2011 under the name of Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC), PPL-BIH has evolved into an industrial unit for developing traditional clothing, accessories and leather goods by local women trained at the centre. Income from the sale of manufactured goods will not only enhance women’s income but also enable PPL-BIH to manage its operational cost. PPL has already provided Rs. 5 million to BAP for machinery and fixtures.