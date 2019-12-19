Share:

ISLAMABAD-The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi inaugurated the British Council’s third ILMSUMMIT at a local hotel in Islamabad this morning. The two-day summit celebrates the success of ILMPOSSIBLE, an initiative aimed towards using active citizenship to promote enrolment of students and sports to improve retention.

The President lauded the role of the British Council towards promoting education in Pakistan. The event was also attended by the British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner, as well as Country Director British Council, Amir Ramzan.

Country Director, British Council, said, “The ILMPossible programme has been a source of great pride for us in Pakistan; enrolling 350,000 students, including close to 150,000 female students is great, but the most important number for me is the 86% plus retention rate, which means we are not just getting them into schools but doing enough for them to stay on. This would not have been possible without including the element of active citizenship whereby community-based volunteers work diligently to convince parents to send children to school. Our ambition is to get 500,000 children in school by the close of Phase II of this project.”

In its third iteration, ILMSUMMIT brings together children from across the 60 districts in Pakistan that are part of the British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Take a Child to School (TACS). ILMPOSSIBLE is a project co-funded by the British Council and Educate a Child (EAC), and initiative of Education Above all, Qatar. The project successfully enrolled over 225,000 previously out-of-school (OOSC) in Phase I (2014-2017).

ILMPOSSIBLE: TACS Phase II was officially launched in January 2018. The project has been rolled out in 60 plus districts of Pakistan, with presence in all four provinces.

The core activity of increasing enrolment and retention is supplemented by advocating for quality education and enabling communities to hold school authorities and government departments responsible.