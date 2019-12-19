Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday conveyed their heartiest felicitations to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khaleefa Al-Thani, respectively on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

“Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial and fraternal ties based on shared faith, culture and heritage,” said a foreign ministry statement.

In their messages, the President and the Prime Minister expressed their desire to further strengthen the brotherly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.