LAHORE - The Punjab University administration, teachers and students on Wednesday took out a rally at New Campus to express solidarity with Pakistan Army. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad led the rally while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the rally. The participants were carrying banners to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army. Addressing the rally, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we were enjoying independence only due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army. He said that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken Pakistan. He said that some elements were fanning propaganda to weaken state institutions and PU through this rally wanted to give a clear message to those elements that the people of Pakistan stood along with Pakistan Army.