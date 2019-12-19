Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise and Taxation Department will launch road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles across the province from December 23.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that a massive public awareness campaign had been launched through media so that they could deposit their taxes in a timely manner and on the occasion of the road checking campaign, tax defaulting vehicles would be confiscated and the vehicles would be returned only after payment of due taxes and the arrears.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, advised the owners of the vehicles to transfer the vehicles into their names immediately after purchasing the vehicle because driving on open litter is a crime.

If the vehicle was used in a crime, then the person whose name was at that time, would be considered legally the original owner while there were 15 branches of National Bank of Pakistan for the convenience of the people to deposit their due taxes have been assigned and the details of these branches are posted on the department’s website and published in newspapers as well, he added.

On this occasion DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that National Bank Branches were at Awami Markaz, Clifton, Site Area, Nazimabad, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad, Millat Road, Korangi Industrial Area, M.A. Jinnah, Dinsu Hall, Fatima Road Jinnah Road Hyderabad, DHA, PIDC, I.I Chandigarh Road, Gulshan and High Court.

In case of any problem, people might contact, Director Karachi 99203671, Director Mirpur Khas 0233-9290211, Director Sukkur 071-9310202, Deputy Director Admin. Karachi 021-99201410, Director Hyderabad 022-9200148, Director Shaheed Benazir Abad 0244-9370178 and Director Larkana 074-9410751.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes before December 23 to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads.