LAHORE - Sarsabz Fertilizer, a flagship brand of Fatima Fertilizer under the Fatima Group, marked a special initiative to recognise December 18 as ‘Kissan Day’ in Pakistan. This is because unlike in many other developed countries around the world, Pakistan never had any such day to celebrate its farmers, despite being an agri-based economy and having 60% of its population residing within rural communities having 100 percent reliance of income on agriculture. ‘Kissan Day’ was celebrated during a special event organized at a hotel in Islamabad on December 18, 2019 with a recommendation to the government to recognize and announce it officially as part of the country’s annual national calendar of special days to be celebrated. The event was attended by high profile dignitaries from both government and agriculture sectors.