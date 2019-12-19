Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said that strengthening of Pakistan Army as an institution was inevitable for the country and the nation.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the hero of the nation and 220 million people of Pakistan are standing by Pakistan Army”, he observed while talking to Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandvi Wala who called on his at the Governor House.

Ch Sarwar stressed upon the Opposition to support the government in the legislation ensuring best interests of the country and the nation. He said that all will have to work together to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous, asserting that under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was strengthening all the institutions and in this regard the opposition should also play its role.

He said it was a good omen that in the parliament, the government and the opposition were seen on the same page over Kashmir issue. The opposition should also support the government in the legislation aimed at public welfare and betterment, he added.

“Those who are enemies of the country and the nation are conspiring to weaken Pakistan Armed Forces”, he said.

Also, while talking to a delegation led by PTI member and GDA Chairman Ali Ashraf Mughal, Governor Sarwar said that in the entire Islamic world, only Pakistan had the army having best professional abilities as well as nuclear weapons. “That is why the world in general and India in particular is annoyed with Pakistan and we have observed this fact in February this year”, he said, adding that Pakistan Armed Forces and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were always ready to counter actively the internal and external conspiracies. “We will defeat the enemies whether it is on the border or on the diplomatic front. Together, we will face the enemies of Pakistan and if anyone dare to any hostility against Pakistan, will be ruined”, he concluded.