A smuggling attempt was intercepted by The Airport Security Force (ASF) at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

It was reported that 0.85 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, better known as its street name, ice, along with heroin was being carried by a woman. She, along with her father and son, was bound to Saudi Arabia. Identified as Rubina Bibi, the woman was stopped and searched at the joint searching counter. The illegal drugs were found inside her purse.

Sources have said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have started proceedings against all three suspects.