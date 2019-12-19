Share:

ISLAMABAD - The SECP has registered 1,387 new companies in November, indicating an increase of 30 percent as compared to corresponding period last year. The total number of registered companies reached 108,433. The substantial increase is result of SECP’s recent reforms to simplify the registration processes and reduce incorporation and regulatory forms tariffs. Among new incorporations, around 72 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 25 percent were registered as single member companies. Three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and LLP whereas 96 % companies were registered online. During the month 130 foreign users completed registration process from overseas.