KARACHI - Shaheen Afridi will play for Hampshire in next year's Vitality Blast. Shaheen, who has become an important part of Pakistan's seam attack in all formats over the past 18 months, is expected to be available for the duration of the T20 competition as an overseas player. "I am delighted to sign with Hampshire for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition," Shaheen said. "I have always enjoyed playing in England in front of the fantastic fans and I look forward to joining this historic club for my first experience of county cricket." The 19-year-old Shaheen had a particularly enjoyable time on English pitches earlier this year, claiming the best figures for Pakistan in a World Cup with 6 for 35 against Bangladesh at Lord's in July. Those figures were also the best of the tournament as he finished with 16 wickets at an average of 14.63. An imposing and accurate left-arm paceman, Afridi burst onto the international scene in April 2018 when he earned a T20I call-up for Pakistan's series against West Indies. He also made his Test and ODI debuts last year. In 29 limited-overs internationals, Shaheen has taken 54 wickets at an average of 21.02, including 14 wickets from 10 T20Is at 20.57.