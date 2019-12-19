Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shifa International Hospitals Limited (Shifa), Pakistan’s state-of-the-art high quality facility listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) joins hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited (Interloop), an associated company of Interloop Limited which is one of the world’s largest hosiery manufacturers to build an ambulatory day care facility in Islamabad. Total project cost is Rs3.5 billion which includes Rs2.5 billion as equity investment while Rs1 billion will be financed through debt financing.