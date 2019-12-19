Share:

The three-member bench of the special court on Thursday issued a detailed decision in retired Gen Pervez Musharraf's high treason case, awarding Musharraf a death sentence on December 17.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth. The bench also comprised of Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Karim of Sindh High Court and Lahore High Court, respectively. The verdict, a 167-page long judgement, also includes Justice Akbar's dissenting demands.

“The then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” reads the verdict.

The former President of Pakistan was found guilty of high treason under Article 6 of the Constitution, marking him the first military chief guilty of high treason and given the death sentence.

As per Article 6 of the Constitution, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

The army has also reacted to special court's verdict against Musharraf. In a recent statement issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Ghafoor said, "an ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor. The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste."

He added that, the "decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces."

Gen Pervez Musharraf is currently situated in the United Arab Emirates and had been hospitalized earlier this month due to his deteriorating health.