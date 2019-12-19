Share:

LAHORE - STEP, keeping up with its tradition of acknowledging high achievers of ECAT and MDCAT, has announced scholarships for them. Each year, 25 each of ECAT and MDCAT High Achievers get ‘High Achiever Scholarship’ under which STEP pays all their dues for their 4 years and 5 years’ education in medical colleges, engineering universities and institutes respectively. In the last 3 years, 200 students are pursuing their professional career in medical colleges and engineering universities free of cost with all the expenses covered by STEP. This year was no different. Brilliant STEP students outshone once again and produced excellent results. To acknowledge their efforts and outstanding results, STEP has again announced High Achiever Scholarship 2019. Top 50 High Achievers will complete their medical and engineering education and all the expenses will be borne by STEP.