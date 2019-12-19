Share:

ISLAMAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday as KSE 100 Index surged to 41,603 points as compared to 41,768 points on previous working day with negative change of 164.95 points (0.4%).

A total of 182,857,290 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 253,882,830 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.3 billion as compared to Rs14.5 billion during last trading day.

Total 357 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 107 recorded gains and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 15,979,500 shares and price per share of Rs 12.09, UNITY with a volume of 14,269,000 and price per share of Rs 15.15, and FFL with a volume of and price per share of Rs16.26.