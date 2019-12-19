Share:

KANDHKOT - At least 11 people including children and women were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs within the limits of Tangwani police station on Wednesday.

Local people told The Nation that 11 people namely Abdul Karim, Wasand, Danish, Saira, Bilquees, Gul Khan, Handu Khan and others belonging to Tangwani area were injured after targeted by stray dogs. They said that injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. The relatives of the victims complained that despite several times complaints of dog attacks to district administration, but they turned deaf ears to pleas.

They also complained that there is acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in public sector hospitals throughout district. As many as 180 people had been bitten by stray dogs in last 20 days.