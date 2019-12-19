Share:

LOS ANGELES (gn): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a shortlist of nominations in consideration for nine of its categories for the upcoming Oscars.

It was an exciting announcement for Beyoncé, who was highlighted for “The Lion King” song, “Spirit.” Others in consideration for that category include Thom Yorke for “Daily Battles” from the film “Motherless Brooklyn” and Pharrell Williams for “Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather.”

Lady Gaga won the original song Oscar last year for her ballad “Shallow,” which was co-written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. (We all remember her performance at the show with Bradley Cooper.)

If Beyoncé’s name is on the final list of Oscar nominees on Jan. 13, there is reason to hope Queen Bey will grace us with a live performance at the ceremony.

Rian Johnson: Films should challenge audiences

LOS ANGELES (cm): Rian Johnson believes that films should challenge audiences.

The director oversaw 2017 blockbuster ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ which received criticism from actors and fans over his script and plot choices.

However, Rian insists that movies should pose a challenge to fans, rather than simply catering to their needs and indulging them.

In an interview with the ‘Swings & Mrs’ radio show, Rian said: ‘’Even my experience as a fan, you know, if I’m coming into something, even if it’s something that I think I want on the screen, it’s like, ‘Oh, OK’, it might make me smile and make me feel neutral about the thing and I won’t really think about it afterwards, but that’s not going to satisfy me.’’

The 46-year-old filmmaker - whose latest movie, murder mystery ‘Knives Out’, has been lauded by critics and has been a success at the box office - insists he wants to be ‘’shocked’’ and ‘’thrown off-guard’’ when watching a film.