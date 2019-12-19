Share:

PESHAWAR - A woman in Landi Kotal area of Khyber District gave birth to quadruplets (four) including one baby boy and three girls. The lady, wife of Mudiar Khan is resident of Loi Shalman in Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District and was admitted at Al-Khidmat Hospital. According to doctors all the four babies are normal and in good health alongwith their mother. The lady is getting medical treatment under Insaf Health Card programme of government.