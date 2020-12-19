Share:

A best friend isn’t someone usual. A friend can lead you in the right way more than parents in most intense situations. A friend will slap your face and definitely will not hide behind your back. Not always a friend will treat you with happiness. Not always a friend will bring tears in your eyes, not always a friend will treat you with dignity, not always a friend will let you feel high. A true friend will show you all the emotions.

Not all of your friends will let you experience this. Only a few in millions of millions will make you feel special. Even drinking a glass full of water with that kind of friend will give you happiness, which is more similar to eating your favourite flavour of pizza full of toppings and spices. A best friend will embrace your flaws more than you do. A best friend will inspire you, dare you and will help you face the real you rather than a mirror.

More than anything, a best friend will support you and guide you. A best friend can annoy you like siblings, irritate you like a boss, care for you like a mother, will mould you like a father and will teach you like a teacher.

Trust me, if you already have that kind of friend, treasure them. Or if you don’t find that kind of friend yet, you have your parents and cousins and my wishes to find someone like that soon. If you once had and lost that friend, just because of some misunderstandings, call her or meet her and apologize to her. Let go of your ego.

In this world, there are plenty of egos and misunderstandings among humans but pure affection and friendships are just rare. So, be kind to yourself as well as to others too!

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur.