Over the past one week, our honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet have been congratulating themselves for a Rs21 drop in the price of sugar. This, they posit, is suggestive of the efficacy of government’s corrective measures to restrain inflation. While there is no reason to contest the sincerity of their intention, the response could not be more pitiful and reality farther as Pakistanis continue to grapple with a mega-spike in the cost of living for more than two years now. Coupled with a static or diminished paycheck and widespread joblessness, commodities as basic as bread and essential as electricity are increasingly getting out of reach of poor and middle income families. In this prevalent penury, stories surface every other day of despondent people committing suicide, killing their children and occasionally, that of others too. It is hard to look the other way when millions of stoves lie cold in freezing temperature amid a raging pandemic.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf came to power on the back of an ambitious platform of reform of the country’s impaired political, economic and social order. Modelled on the welfare state of Medina, it pledged to sew up the glaring gulf between the haves and have-nots, institute a system that works for the many and set the nation on a firm financial footing. Salient among the campaign promises were the creation of ten million jobs, construction of five million affordable housing units and repudiation of the dreaded IMF loan. One by one or all at once, they ricocheted, throwing the populace into an even deeper abyss it had undertaken to pull it out from. From 2018 onwards, airwaves have been piled high with reports of crisis upon crisis beginning with the balance of payments and on to business closures, failing state enterprises, escalating unemployment, double-digit inflation, recession and colossal currency devaluation. While this medley of economic malady was not entirely of PTI’s making, its aggravation certainly owes to the executive’s incapacity.

It is the government’s responsibility to provide conditions that are conducive for commercial activity; foremost among them are political certainty, macroeconomic stability and rule of law. An exigent current account deficit, arbitrary accountability drive and its own indecisiveness got the PTI off to a bad start and undermined the confidence of local and foreign investors in the viability of Pakistan’s economy. Grasping at straws after one year, an IMF bailout was availed but with that, the task of managing the country’s financial system was also delegated to affiliates of international lending institutions. Unimaginative, callous and out-of-touch policies were adopted in the garb of structural adjustment. Rupee was allowed to nosedive in the absence of a corresponding rise in exports. Instead of widening the tax base, the tax rate was compounded for consumers already bearing the brunt of economic contraction as well as a contractionary fiscal policy. State-owned entities were pilloried and done irrevocable damage by ministers in-charge. And where technocrats failed, matters were outsourced to cartels that hoarded everything from fuel to food staples. In provinces where humans are undernourished, locusts were feasting on crops. All this before the coronavirus inflicted the entire world with unspeakable plight.

However, the source of our present predicament is not just poor management of the incumbents. Whatever government takes over ‘finds the coffers empty’. The country’s financial policies are determined by its amortization schedule. Therefore, more money is borrowed to discharge existing loans but little is done to overhaul the counterproductive composition of the economy. Whereas erstwhile East Pakistan has turned manufacturing into a powerful engine of growth, it has been perilously ignored in the West over the last two decades. Besides the problem of evasion, the revenue-generating and redistributive potential of direct taxes has stayed under-utilised. Political costs impede the reform of inefficient and loss-making public sector undertakings. On ease of doing business and global entrepreneurship index, Pakistan is positioned near the bottom. Owing to circular debt, reliance on imported fossil fuel, creaky transmission system and theft, power shortfalls are a regular occurrence. Political instability breeds economic instability and vice versa. Investment in human capital remains appalling because it does not yield electoral dividends.

This cycle of inaction must stop because at stake due to woeful economic circumstances is a lot more than the contentment of masses. It is about the continued existence, sovereignty and vitality of the state. Pakistan faces an increasingly parlous situation on its frontiers with two neighbours. The defence of a country is costly business—you need money to purchase and operate weapons and the armed forces cannot continue to do so at the cost of butter. With excessive dependence on foreign remittances and loans, Islamabad cannot aspire for an independent foreign policy and in many instances, domestic and security policies as well. We cannot solicit the responsiveness of the world to causes of our national importance when we have nothing to offer in return. Crucially, we cannot assert national pride with a begging bowl in hand. According to estimates, Pakistan requires a consistent GDP growth rate of minimum seven percent to absorb its rapidly expanding workforce into the economy. This does not take into account the military threats faced by the country, its vulnerability to climate change and global economic disruptions that automation is likely to trigger.

The economy of the world’s fifth most populous country, also a nuclear power cannot function on steroids for long. It’s high time that all stakeholders put their heads together to forge a path out of this quagmire. With assistance from eminent economists and in consultation with political parties, bureaucracies, businesses and military establishments, a unanimous and comprehensive framework for the state’s economic stability, sustainability and strength in the ensuing years must be charted and put into practice. The opposition is rightly worried about the dire straits our economy is in but streets are not the right venue for its resolution. Bipartisan issues must not be held hostage to partisan politics. We are accustomed to shutting the stable door long after the horse has bolted but matters of survival can certainly not be left for tomorrow.