Share:

LAHORE: - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab on Friday arrested Mudasar Nahra, PML-N ex-parliamentary secretary for fisheries in millions of rupees land grab case. ACE team, along with a heavy contingent of police, picked up Mudassar Nahra from his residence for allegedly occupying state land spreading over 267 kanals in the area of Nosheran Virkan. In a reference moved by DC Gujranwala to DG ACE, it was requested to initiate criminal proceedings against as many as 15 persons, including Sultan Nahra, Mudassar Nahra, his brother and sitting MNA, officers of the revenue department and Shahbaz Ahmed Chatha, for illegally occupying and cultivating state land. He said penal rent amounting to Rs24,050,574 million may also be recovered from the Nahra family for illegally occupying and cultivating state land. The said land however was retrieved last month. A JIT comprising Circle Officer HQ Gujranwala, CO Gujranwala and Assistant Director Legal was also formed to further probe the matter. Meanwhile, a case was also registered by ACE against father of senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir, Ghulam Dastagir Khan, for allegedly illegally occupying prime land in Tehsil Council Sadar Gujranwala measuring 1 Kanal, 10 Marlas in 1967.