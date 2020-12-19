Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) called on President AJK Sardar Masood Khan here yesterday.

On the occasion, Executive Director IICR Sabah Aslam briefed the President about the activities and extensive work done by the think tank under the realms of research and national security.

She informed the AJK President about the webinars and conferences which have been conducted by IICR. Moreover, she expressed sincere gratitude to the President for his efforts regarding the Kashmir issue and assured utmost diligence for the cause as well.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan appreciated the work done by IICR and stressed the importance of thinktanks for policy formulation in Pakistan. Assuring his commitment to the Kashmir cause, the President affirmed his support to IICR as well.

He also signed a petition under the banner of “Sign up for Humanity”, a collaborative effort by Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) and World Kashmir Forum (WKF) against the human rights abuses in IIOK. The campaign is aims at signing petitions and then record them in various international human rights organizations as well as United Nations.