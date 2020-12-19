Share:

Islamabad-The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to close down canals for annual maintenance and de-silting in three provinces between December 26, 2020, to January 30, 2021. The closure of canals in Balochistan will commence in April, said Director Operation IRSA, Khalid Idrees Rana here. He said that Canal closure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start from January 1, 2021, till January 31, 2021. According to the schedule of the closure of various canal released by IRSA on Friday, the closure of canals in Mangla Command area will start in Phases from December 26, 2020, till January 30, 2021.

The closure of Canals in Tarbella command area will commence from December 31, 2020, and will continue till January 30, 2021, in phases. Punjab’s lower Jhelum and Rasul Qadirabad Link would remain closed from December 26 to January 12 while Qadirabad Baloki Link from December 27 to January 13, central Bari Doab canals from December 27 to Jan 13 and Lower Bari Doab, Baloki, Sulemanki Link from December 29 to Jan 15.

Similarly, Upper Pakpattan canal and Eastern Siddiqia canal would remain closed from December 30 to Jan 16, while Upper Jhelum canal from Jan 12 to 29 and Lower Chenab canal (except Jhang branch), Upper Bahwal canal from Jan 13 to 30 Jan. Jhang Branch canal to close from December 27 to Jan 13, while Upper Bahawal would remain close from January 13 to 30 Jan. Tarbela command canals would remain closed during Rabi season 2020-21 as per programme, Thal and Lower Bahawal canals would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2021, while Trimmu canal and Trimmu Sidhnai will remain closed from Jan 10 to January 27, while SMB Link canal and Sidhnai canal from January 11 to January 28, Lower Pakpattan canal from January 12 to January 29.

Sindh’s Kotri barrage would remain closed from December 26 to Jan 10, 2021, and Sukkur barrage from Jan 6 to Jan 20. Annual Canal Closures in Sindh and Punjab will start by the end of this week while Canal closure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will commence from January 1, 2021.