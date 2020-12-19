Share:

LAHORE-Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, is rejoicing its 11 years’ in Pakistan with the launch of a special ’11 SaalkaSaath’ promotion. Recognizing and rewarding the loyalty of customers over these years, the campaign sees the arrival of a special 21-day long shopping extravaganza, where customers are encouraged to shop and win a host of exciting prizes, engage in rewarding in-store games, and enjoy major discounts and offers on selected items. True to Carrefour Pakistan’s commitment to being from the region, for the region, more than 10,000 prizes will be waiting to be won including LEDs, mobile phones and motorbikes. Meanwhile, the generous 50 per cent discount will apply to a variety of in-demand products across groceries, electronics, home appliances, health and beauty, and many more. All deals and discounts will be available at Carrefour stores in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad, from 11 December until 31 December 2020. One lucky winner will also drive away in the grand prize of Honda City at the promotion’s close. Throughout the campaign, Carrefour will continue to observe strict COVIDprocedures across its stores’ network to preserve the health and wellbeing of customers and colleagues. To avail these unmissable offers online, customers can download the Carrefour app from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store platforms for mobile shopping. Alternatively, customers can visit www.carrefour.pk for the chance to shop and win big.