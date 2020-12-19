Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed three wetland projects whereas work on the other three projects is underway.

Planning is underway for 10 more wetland projects, according to the officials. Wetland projects at Rose and Jasmine Garden, Golra, and Saidpur will be completed in one and a half month.

The work on these projects is being done with the cooperation of STP, upon the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to the details, few years back CDA had made a plan for wetland projects to stop the sewerage coming from Rawal Dam, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, and other places.

The design of the wetland project was prepared by city sewerage in collaboration with PARC. Work on three wetland projects has been completed, according to the officials.

The said places include Muslim Colony Bari Imam, Noorpur Shahaan, and Bani Gala. The direction of the nullah has been changed to put the sewerage water to ponds. Anti-pollution plants have been planted in the ponds.

These plants absorb the pollution and then release it in the air due to which 70-80 per cent water gets purified and after that this water goes into nullahs again. This small project has been completed with the cost of Rs 1.5 million. CDA has submitted a detailed report to the Supreme Court in this regard.

The CDA is currently working on three more such projects after the success of first experiment. One of these projects is being completed at F-11(Golra) and E-11 at 2 acres land. This project will purify 2 million gallons of water daily. Second wetland project is underway at the nullah of Rose and Jasmine Garden.

This project is also spread at 2 acres land. The water which would be purified by this project will be used to water the plants of Rose and Jasmine Garden. Whereas, work on third project is underway at Saidpur. All the three projects will be completed within the time period of one and a half month. CDA is planning 10 more wetland projects in the city, said the officials.