Since the pandemic has impacted the entire world, in this time of the crisis, we have a segment in our supply chain management that is being adversely affected by the economic downfall. Small distributors/wholesalers are always on the higher risks due to inflation and other business-related challenges and this prevailing economic dip has worsened the situation for crucial players of supply chain management like never before. There is a need to disrupt the status quo by facilitating innovative and technology-driven approaches to providing high quality, low-risk financing to small distributors who tend to go underserved by traditional lenders.

Recently, I learned that Karandaaz is inviting firms to participate in the Innovation Challenge Fund for finding innovative solutions for small distributor financing. The main objective of this challenge is to provide high quality and low-risk financing solutions to small distributors by inviting local financial institutions, fintech, advisory and research firms, data analytics firms, and international organisations of similar nature to come up with innovative and tech-friendly ideas.

I believe this is a great opportunity for organisations in the know to propose pro-distributors solutions and approaches so that wholesalers and SMEs can be benefited in real-time. The selected idea or business plan will be providing grant funds for the development, operationalisation, and testing of the small distributor financing solutions.

SADIA ALI,

Rawalpindi.