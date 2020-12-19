Share:

ISLAMABAD-An oceangoing geophysical research ship was added to China’s fleet of marine research vessels on Friday. It is the country’s first scientific research vessel focusing on geophysical exploration. The China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered the research vessel, Shiyan 6, on Friday in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province. Sun Wei, deputy general manager of the company, said the ship has a navigation and surveying capacity on par with the international advanced level.

Built at a cost of 500 million yuan (76.5 million U.S. dollars), the vessel is 90.6 meters long and 17 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 17 knots. Zhang Tao, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said during the handover that the ship is expected to assist future scientific expeditions on the South China Sea as well as far-reaching seas and oceans, and to provide strong scientific and technological support for homeland security, environmental security, ecological security and sustainable marine development.