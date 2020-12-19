Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of roads infrastructure improvement of six tourist-spots under tourism for economic growth project on Friday.

The project has been launched in collaboration with the P&D Department and the World Bank (WB).

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said roads infrastructure will be improved with a cost of Rs830 million adding that revamping of 35-kilometre long roads will be completed in the first phase.

Tourism zone is being developed in the Salt Range consisting of Chakwal, Khushab and Mianwali and new tourist-spots are going to be introduced in Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Jhelum, Soan Valley, Mianwali, Attock, Fort Munro and Koh-e-Suleman. Along with it, the CM said that steps will also be taken to promote tourism in Jhelum, Multan, Bahawalpur and other areas. More projects will also be started to further promote tourism because a large potential of historic, cultural and religious tourism is available in Punjab, he said. Meanwhile, the CM told that a programme is underway to restore Lahore Fort and other historic spots with an amount of Rs4 billion. Tourist- spots will also be developed under a public-private partnership, he said.

The CM said a total of 176 rest houses have been opened to the general public through an online booking facility.

The Punjab government has formulated tourism policy and a tourism authority has also been set up to promote tourism while software has been designed for online issuance and renewal of licenses of stakeholders.

He said that Chakwal is a lake city as a number of natural lakes are available in this historic district. Similarly, resorts are being established at various rivers and lakes to provide recreational facilities to the visitors. Such a resort facility is under construction at Taunsa Barrage to offer water sports activities, he added. He stated that double-decker tourist bus service has been started in Rawalpindi and the facility will be extended to Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan soon. He maintained that a lot of tourism-related potentials is available and Punjab will be projected as the hub of tourism.

The soft image of Pakistan can be projected worldwide through tourism and it will also attract investors, he added.

He assured to provide ample funds for the projection of tourism adding that cultural activities will also be promoted alongside, he added. Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, in his video link address, said that Pakistan has tremendous tourism-related opportunities and these facilities are being fully exploited. Tourism and economy go hand-in-hand and the national economy will be strengthened due to the promotion of tourism, he added.

Country Director World Bank (WB), Mr Najy Benhassine, in his video link address, assured that the World Bank will continue its collaboration with the Punjab government for the promotion of tourism. Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood assured that no stone will be left unturned to develop Punjab as a tourism-hub adding that practical steps have been taken in this regard.

Chairman P&D Hamid Yaqoob apprised the participants about salient features of Punjab tourism for economic growth project. Secretary C&W briefed about the salient features of the project and CM also inspected stalls of the tourism and P&D departments. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Parliamentarians and WB representatives attended the ceremony.

Orders to improve cleanliness arrangements in City

Buzdar has directed to launch zero-waste operation and expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements in parts of the provincial metropolis.

He directed the local government department, as well as the LWMC, to immediately improve cleanliness arrangements. The LWMC officials should remove garbage in their supervision and submit a report to the CM Office as no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements, he warned.