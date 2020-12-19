Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that 31 corona patients have died and 831 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

In a statement, she said the total number of corona cases has reached 13,01,22 in Punjab while the number of patients in Lahore is 63601. As many as 3,511 have died of corona in Punjab, she added. The corona cases are increasing due to PDM meetings while the political turncoats are raising a hue and cry over the upcoming Senate election. Raising hue and cry is the fate of the Opposition till 2023 and the PDM will not get anything except humiliation as it has been entrapped in the blind alley having no exit, she added.

Firdous presents cheque of Rs 200,000 to Shaukat Ali

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday visited the residence of famous folk Singer Shaukat Ali and presented him a cheque worth Rs 200,000 on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister. Talking to media on this occasion, she said that Punjab government was ready to bear the health treatment expenses of Shaukat Ali adding that Rs 300,000 had already been given to him.

She said that Punjab government had decided to issue health cards to all artists in Punjab.

Punjab government was going to introduce culture policy to facilitate artists.

who were facing lack of opportunities to exhibit their talent, she added.

She said that under artist support fund, relief package had be given to 1,600 artists who got affected from coronavirus while 1,500 deserving artists in Punjab were getting financial assistance worth Rs 5,000 each.

She said that deserving artists would be registered through biometric system

which would ensure transparency in providing them best relief facilities.

She said that previous governments had paid no attention towards the

betterment of artist fraternity and only favourites were facilitated. To a question, she said that PDM was trying to hinder Prime Minister Imran Khan’s

efforts to make country prosperous.