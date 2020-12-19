Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 83 more coronavirus patients died across the country during the last 24 hours as the total active COVID-19 cases recorded 42,478 on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,972 more people were tested positive for the deadly virus. It added that out of the total 83 deaths during last 24 hours at least 51 patients died on ventilators.

Out of total 83 virus deaths, 74 people were under treatment in hospitals while nine others expired in their homes or quarantines Thursday. During the last 24 hours most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab province.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 295 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 40 percent, Multan 39 percent, Peshawar60 percent and ICT 38 percent.

Some 39,171 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,859 in Sindh, 15,395 in Punjab, 4,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,755 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 395 in Balochistan, 367 in GB, and 645 in AJK.

Around 399,852 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 451,494 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,893, Balochistan 17,868, GB 4,810, ICT 35,700, KP 54,021, Punjab 130,122 and Sindh 201,080.

About 9,164 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,270 Sindh among 28 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Thursday, 3,522 in Punjab 28 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Thursday, 1,511 in KP Nine of them died in hospital on Thursday, 385 in ICT Three of them died in hospital on Thursday, 177 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 99 in GB and 200 in AJK where Five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday. A total of 6,216,060 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,988 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.