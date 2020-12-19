Share:

Our Quaid said that education is a matter of life and death. Today the government takes decisions to close down educational institutes, yet the markets, industries, shops, banks, private hospitals, mosques, and commercial markets are all open, with no one following the SOPs. Yet the government only has a fear of the virus when it comes to educational institutions where everybody follows SOPs more than others.

1. According to the WHO, the chances of getting the virus in children under 12 are close to zero.

2. According to the report of UNICEF, children up to the age of five do not even need a mask.

3. According to the UN guidelines, educational institutions should remain open even if it is necessary to lock down.

4. The number of cases in the United States is currently 600 times higher than in Pakistan, but educational institutions are open. Educational institutions in Finland have not been closed for a single day during the pandemic.

5. On the day the decision was taken to close the school again, the total number of cases in Pakistan was 2547 while 15450 cases were reported in the UK on the same day but educational institutions are open there despite the lockdown.

6. At the Education Ministers’ Conference, the ministers acknowledged that most of the SOPs were being implemented by educational institutions, so why were only schools closed?

7. When parks, markets, markets, offices are all open, does the virus only come to educational institutions?

8. At the Education Ministers’ Conference, the four provinces opposed the decision to close educational institutions on the basis of data. At whose signal did the schools close?

9. The government and opposition rallies are currently underway across the country, but only schools have been closed.

10. So far the number of cases in Balochistan is 16882. Are any of them school-going students? Is there a single school-student among the deaths in Balochistan?

11. Due to the closure of schools in March, 300 schools in Balochistan were closed. Schools in Quetta alone are currently in debt of Rs. 245 million in terms of rent. Teachers are in need of salaries. Why should the educational institutions bear the consequences of the mistakes of the rulers?

12. Why was the student year wasted by preventing these institutions from taking exams?

13. Educational institutions around the world have been shut down as a last resort during lockdowns. The first option here is educational institutions. Is there an example of a single country in the whole world which has managed to keep all the sectors open and closed only the education sector and overcome the crisis?

14. The government itself has allowed gatherings of 300 people in SOPs. Then how will the virus spread from a class of only 30 students? As we are already facing the problem of illiteracy, these kinds of decisions will decrease the ratio of education in rural and urban areas, and this online system is incompatible for many parts of the country.

SIRAJ AHMED ABBASI,

Kashmore.