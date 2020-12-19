Share:

According to the recent survey, Pakistan has reported 87 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has culminated to 454,673. The nationwide tally of fatalities has surged to 9,250 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,179 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 202,983 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 130,706 in Punjab 54,448 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,905 in Islamabad, 17,880 in Balochistan, 7,937 in Azad Kashmir and 4,814 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,302 in Sindh, 1,521 in KP, 388 in Islamabad, 203 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,264,135 coronavirus tests and 48,075 in the last 24 hours. Whereas 404,501 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,486 patients are in critical condition.