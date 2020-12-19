Share:

The accountability court in Lahore, on Saturday summoned the execution report over freezing of Shehbaz Sarif’s family assets in the money laundering case.

The Accountability Court Admin Judge, Jawad ul Hassan issued a two-paged verdict which was reserved during the previous hearing. Lahore NAB DG has been directed to submit implementation report of freezing the assets of Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Harron Yousuf and other proclaimed offenders.

Furthermore, the court summoned the NAB witnesses for cross-examination – which was not completed earlier due to other engagements of Shehbaz Sharif’s counsels – on December 22 in the next hearing.

As per details, the anti-corruption watchdog had nominated sixteen suspects in the submitted reference and six of them have been declared as proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.