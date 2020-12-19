Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 32 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,302 and 1,903 new cases emerged when 20,681 tests, the highest ever, were conducted, raising the tally to 202,983.

In a statement issued from CM House on Friday, he said that 32 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,302 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 20,681 samples, the highest ever, were tested which diagnosed 1,903 cases that constituted 9.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,212,034 tests have been conducted against which 202,983 cases have been detected, of them 88 percent or 178,886 patients have recovered, including 839 overnight.

The CM said that currently 2,081 patients are under treatment, of them 19,970 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 831 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 734 patients is stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators.

According to statement, out of 1,903 new cases 1,629 have been detected from Karachi, including 958 from East, 262 from South, 151 from Korangi, 148 from Central, 63 from West and 47 from Malir. Hyderabad has 32 cases, Kumbhar 28, Shaheed Benzairabad and Badin 24 each. Sujawal 21, Jamshoro 18, Dadu 16, Tando Muhammad Khan 11, Khairpur and Thatta 10 each, Tando Allahyar nine, Ghotki and Matiari eight each, Mirpurkhas seven, Nausheroferoze and Shikarpur five each, Umerkot and Jacobabad three each. Kashmore two and Sukkur one.

The CM urges people across Sindh to follow the SOPs.

Smart lockdown

imposed in Karachi’s West district, several areas in Kemari

Smart lockdown on Friday has been imposed in different localities in Karachi due to increasing patients of coronavirus.

According to details, Karachi’s West district and several areas in Kemari have been sealed for 14 days to avoid further spread of COVID-19. All kind of events and business related activities have been banned in the coronavirus-hit areas in Karachi.