MARDAN - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested five alleged Afghan militants in a search operation and recovered one suicide jacket and weapons from them, a senior official said.

Superintendent Police (SP) CTD Mardan region Fazl-e-Wahid Khan while addressing a news conference said that CTD arrested five alleged Afghan militants identified as Safiullah, Mohammad Alam, Lal Mohammad, Zakirullah and Satullah residents of Kunar Afghanistan. He added that the police recovered one suicide jacket, 7-kg self-made device, 3-kg self-made bomb, 5 hand grenades.

, 2 Kalashnikov rifles and 3 pistols.

The SP told the media that the alleged Afghan militants have links with RAW.