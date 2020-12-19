Share:

According to the sources, at least 24 persons, including women and children were wounded on Friday when a gas cylinder exploded in a house located in Manuabad area of Muridke.

As per details, guest were present in the house due to a death in the family when all of a sudden the cylinder exploded, injuring 24 persons counting down four women, six men and 14 children.

After getting information the rescue teams reached the location, boarding the injured shifted them to Mayo Hospital. The rescue sources report the seven injured children were in critical condition.