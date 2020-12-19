Share:

RAWALPINDI-City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas has set up a day care centre in Police Station Women at Civil Lines, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said the purpose of establishing the centre is to provide a safe and secure environment with quality caregivers to the children of police officers so that they have the peace of mind of knowing their children are safe while they work.

According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas continued to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of force and to enhance professionalism in the policing.

Establishment of a day care centre for the children of lady police officers is another step in this regard, he said.

He added the facility will be available for the children from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm. Facilities like kitchen, heaters, air conditioner, geyser, washroom, comfortable bedding, toys, LED television, study material and other playing articles have been provided in the day care centre for the well-being and care of the children, the spokesman said.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that all steps including setting up day care centre are being taken under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani. “Welfare of force is our priority, day care centre has been established to provide better working atmosphere and facility for the women police officers and it will make them care-free during their duty hours which ultimately will enhance their working capabilities,” he said.

Establishment of the centre was the need of the hour which has been met, commented an assistant sub inspector. She added all the female police officers are very happy with this facility.

“Establishment of day care centre for our children is a revolutionary step by CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas,” said another other lady police officer.