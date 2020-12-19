Share:

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Tariq Manzoor on Friday urged the officers of health department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children upto the age of 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from January 4 to 11, 2021. He said this while presiding over a meeting of district EPI & polio eradication committee, at his office. He also urged the officers of the district health department to make all-out efforts for eradication of polio from the district. He directed the health department officials to ensure visit of mobile teams to remote and katcha area and no children should be deprived of anti-polio drops. The DC assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain. He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department. He warned that action would be taken against the officials of their negligence in polio campaign. He said that there was a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs to play role in this regard. He further said that the district administration and health department were working as a team to achieve desirable results. The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He appreciated the efforts of district health officer Larkana for taking concrete steps in this regard.

The DC Larkana has appealed the people that in the campaign every one may realise his responsibility to make the anti-polio campaign successful in larger interest of the nation.

Earlier, district health officer (DHO) Dr Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh informed that in Larkana district about 306,850 children, upto the age of 5 years, to be covered in the campaign.

The DHO also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district, 4 zones were established and 904 teams had been formed along with 82 fixed immunisation centres in the district to vaccinate the kids.

He further said that 51 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at railway station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.